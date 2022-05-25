Photronics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Photronics PLAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Photronics beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $44.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 10.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Photronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.25
|0.22
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.33
|0.22
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|183.10M
|175.03M
|168.33M
|158.27M
|Revenue Actual
|189.83M
|181.29M
|170.64M
|159.76M
