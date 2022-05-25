Dycom Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dycom Industries DY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 306.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $148.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.75 0.79 0.06 EPS Actual 0.02 0.95 0.60 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 722.32M 823.45M 817.90M 752.10M Revenue Actual 761.48M 853.97M 787.57M 727.50M

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.