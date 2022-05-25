Dycom Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dycom Industries DY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 306.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $148.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|0.75
|0.79
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.95
|0.60
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|722.32M
|823.45M
|817.90M
|752.10M
|Revenue Actual
|761.48M
|853.97M
|787.57M
|727.50M
To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.