If You Invested $1000 In Marathon Petroleum 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.98%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,226.97 today based on a price of $97.44 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

