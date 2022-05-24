QQQ
Earnings Outlook For MakeMyTrip

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read

MakeMyTrip MMYT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MakeMyTrip will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

MakeMyTrip bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.13 -0.20 -0.12
EPS Actual 0.12 0.09 -0.09 0.11
Price Change % -7.46% 14.13% 0.56% 2.76%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip were trading at $26.04 as of May 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

