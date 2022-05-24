$100 Invested In Alcoa 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alcoa AA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.26%. Currently, Alcoa has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion.

Buying $100 In AA: If an investor had bought $100 of AA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $687.63 today based on a price of $61.06 for AA at the time of writing.

Alcoa's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.