HeartCore Reveals 74% Increase In Gross Profit, Launch Of Go IPO Offering, And More In Q1 Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

Grew total number of global enterprise customers to 858.

Signed agreements with two private companies looking to go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market for the recently announced Go IPO consulting service.

Released a practical guide to the open source process mining tool Apromore titled "Starting with Open Source Process Mining. The Complete Guide to Apromore”.

Launched a revamped corporate digital marketing solution, Content Management System (“CMS”), a platform that streamlines website operations, allowing users to easily create, manage and modify content on websites without the need for specialized technical knowledge.

Announced the launch of Go IPO, an initial public offering consulting service for Japanese companies interested in listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Closed initial public offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.0 million.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 8% to $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to the increase in sales of on-premises software, offset by a decrease in software development revenues and a decrease from maintenance and support services revenues.

Gross profit increased 74% to $1.2 million (gross margin of 54%) from $703,000 (gross margin of 33%) in the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased to $2.8 million from $861,000 in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was due to an increase in selling, general & administrative, and research & development expenses. Furthermore, the Company spent additional costs associated with its initial public offering and recognized the costs for its annual marketing fees in the first quarter.

Net loss was $1.6 million, or $(0.09) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $188,000, or $(0.01) loss per share, in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $13.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year.

“The first quarter was an encouraging period for our company, as we closed a successful IPO, increased revenues year-over-year, and launched our newest ‘Go IPO’ offering,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto.

“Although we weren’t able to recognize the revenues from the two recent Go IPO consulting agreements, we expect that revenues generated from those deals, along with potentially several more in the pipeline, will be accounted for in the second quarter of 2022. Our Go IPO consulting service is gaining traction with private Japanese companies, and we anticipate that this segment of our business will continue to grow. Additionally, we expect to continue to deliver our highly reputable CMS and Digital Transformation solutions to our enterprise customers worldwide.

