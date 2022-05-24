QQQ
Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read

 

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch reported an EPS of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $31.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.27 0.66 0.72 -0.38
EPS Actual 1.14 0.86 1.70 0.67
Revenue Estimate 1.18B 896.86M 869.32M 687.35M
Revenue Actual 1.16B 905.16M 864.85M 781.40M

To track all earnings releases for Abercrombie & Fitch visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

