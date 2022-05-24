Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch reported an EPS of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $31.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|0.66
|0.72
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.86
|1.70
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|896.86M
|869.32M
|687.35M
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|905.16M
|864.85M
|781.40M
