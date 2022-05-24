Recap: Citi Trends Q1 Earnings

Citi Trends CTRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Citi Trends beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was down $77.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.45
|0.43
|2.90
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|1.03
|1.36
|3.23
|Revenue Estimate
|250.54M
|220.67M
|227.21M
|277.00M
|Revenue Actual
|240.97M
|227.96M
|237.28M
|285.38M
