Recap: Citi Trends Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 1 min read

 

Citi Trends CTRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citi Trends beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was down $77.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.45 0.43 2.90
EPS Actual 1.16 1.03 1.36 3.23
Revenue Estimate 250.54M 220.67M 227.21M 277.00M
Revenue Actual 240.97M 227.96M 237.28M 285.38M

