Recap: Ituran Location & Control Q1 Earnings

Ituran Location & Control ITRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ituran Location & Control missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $4.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.43 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.46 0.46 0.44 0.40 Revenue Estimate 70.03M 67.90M 65.85M 64.64M Revenue Actual 70.36M 65.70M 67.46M 67.36M

