Recap: Ituran Location & Control Q1 Earnings

Ituran Location & Control ITRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ituran Location & Control missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $4.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.43
|0.39
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.46
|0.44
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|70.03M
|67.90M
|65.85M
|64.64M
|Revenue Actual
|70.36M
|65.70M
|67.46M
|67.36M
