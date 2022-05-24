iMedia Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

iMedia Brands IMBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iMedia Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $41.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.42 -0.23 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.44 -0.19 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 186.63M 127.33M 120.82M 99.19M Revenue Actual 193.81M 130.68M 113.44M 113.20M

To track all earnings releases for iMedia Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.