ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
iMedia Brands
(NASDAQ:IMBI)
1.80
-0.11[-5.76%]
At close: Jun 6
1.84
0.0400[2.22%]
After Hours: 8:01AM EDT
Day High/Low1.79 - 1.94
52 Week High/Low1.63 - 10.46
Open / Close1.92 / 1.8
Float / Outstanding21.1M / 24.1M
Vol / Avg.66.1K / 122.7K
Mkt Cap43.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.55
Total Float21.1M

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

iMedia Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$-0.550

Quarterly Revenue

$154.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$154.5M

Earnings Recap

 

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iMedia Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $41.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.42 -0.23 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.44 -0.19 -0.21
Revenue Estimate 186.63M 127.33M 120.82M 99.19M
Revenue Actual 193.81M 130.68M 113.44M 113.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of iMedia Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

iMedia Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reporting earnings?
A

iMedia Brands (IMBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which hit the estimate of $-0.30.

Q
What were iMedia Brands’s (NASDAQ:IMBI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $148.9M, which missed the estimate of $150.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.