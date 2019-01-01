iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iMedia Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was up $41.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.42 -0.23 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.44 -0.19 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 186.63M 127.33M 120.82M 99.19M Revenue Actual 193.81M 130.68M 113.44M 113.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.