iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iMedia Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.48.
Revenue was up $41.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iMedia Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.42
|-0.23
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.44
|-0.19
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|186.63M
|127.33M
|120.82M
|99.19M
|Revenue Actual
|193.81M
|130.68M
|113.44M
|113.20M
