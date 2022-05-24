Recap: Elbit Systems Q1 Earnings

Elbit Systems ESLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 02:33 AM.
Earnings
Elbit Systems missed estimated earnings by 35.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $1.89.
Revenue was up $235.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.89
|1.57
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|2.33
|2.11
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.26B
|1.17B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.36B
|1.30B
|1.12B
