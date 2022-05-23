$1000 Invested In Agilent Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Agilent Technologies A has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.33%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In A: If an investor had bought $1000 of A stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,161.81 today based on a price of $125.53 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.