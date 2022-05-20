Read How China Index Fared In Q1

by

China Index Holdings Limited CIH reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 11.4% year-on-year to RMB118.5 million, primarily due to the broad macro-environment challenges.

Information and analytics services (SaaS) revenues were RMB56.6 million, down 11.2% Y/Y.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB61.9 million, down 11.6% Y/Y.

Operating income was RMB45.3 million, down 25.5% Y/Y.

Outlook: China Index sees 2022 revenue to decrease 10% Y/Y.

Board Transition: Jeff Xuesong Leng and Jill Jie Jiao resigned from the Board for personal reasons, effective May 20.

Jason Chenyang Wei and Jianping Ye were elected as independent directors, effective May 20.

Price Action: CIH shares traded higher by 2.87% at $0.70 on the last check Friday.

