Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Suncor Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Suncor Energy SU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.65%. Currently, Suncor Energy has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In SU: If an investor had bought $1000 of SU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,371.46 today based on a price of $38.58 for SU at the time of writing.

Suncor Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

