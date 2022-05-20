Anterix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Anterix ATEX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anterix missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $154.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.68 -0.63 -0.66 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.67 -0.67 -0.62 Revenue Estimate 1.00M 260.00K 150.00K 130.00K Revenue Actual 385.00K 182.00K 182.00K 181.00K

