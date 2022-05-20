Anterix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Anterix ATEX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Anterix missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $154.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anterix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.68
|-0.63
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.67
|-0.67
|-0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.00M
|260.00K
|150.00K
|130.00K
|Revenue Actual
|385.00K
|182.00K
|182.00K
|181.00K
