Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Deere DE reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Deere beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $6.81 versus an estimate of $6.71.
Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Deere's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.26
|3.90
|4.57
|4.52
|EPS Actual
|2.92
|4.12
|5.25
|5.68
|Revenue Estimate
|8.19B
|10.44B
|10.30B
|10.44B
|Revenue Actual
|9.57B
|11.33B
|11.53B
|12.06B
