Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Deere DE reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deere beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $6.81 versus an estimate of $6.71.

Revenue was up $1.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deere's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.26 3.90 4.57 4.52 EPS Actual 2.92 4.12 5.25 5.68 Revenue Estimate 8.19B 10.44B 10.30B 10.44B Revenue Actual 9.57B 11.33B 11.53B 12.06B

To track all earnings releases for Deere visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.