QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Navios Maritime Stock Slips Post Q1 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. NM reported first-quarter revenue growth of 9.3% year-over-year to $127.79 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.62 from $(0.50) in 1Q21.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) for the quarter was $21,767 per day compared to $14,404 per day in 1Q21.
  • Navios Maritime generated cash from operating activities in Q1 of $16.4 million, compared to cash used of $(27.4) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 50% Y/Y to $73.8 million, and margin expanded by 1,567 bps to 57.7%.
  • Navios controls a fleet of 36 vessels totaling 3.9 million dwt, of which 25 are owned, and 11 are chartered in under long-term charters.
  • As of May 13, 2022, Navios has chartered out 77.1% of available days for the remaining nine months of 2022, at an average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels of $15,774 per day.
  • In January, the company repaid $614.3 million of its 7.375% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes.
  • Price Action: NM shares are trading lower by 4.69% at $3.45 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas