Recap: Navios Maritime Q1 Earnings

Navios Maritime Hldgs NM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Hldgs reported an EPS of $0.62.

Revenue was up $10.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.07 which was followed by a 24.68% increase in the share price the next day.

