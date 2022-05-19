Monro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Monro MNRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monro missed estimated earnings by 56.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $22.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monro's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.55 0.52 0.29 EPS Actual 0.49 0.62 0.55 0.38 Revenue Estimate 339.63M 338.43M 328.18M 297.33M Revenue Actual 341.78M 347.70M 341.82M 305.49M

