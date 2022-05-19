Monro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Monro MNRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Monro missed estimated earnings by 56.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $22.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.55
|0.52
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.62
|0.55
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|339.63M
|338.43M
|328.18M
|297.33M
|Revenue Actual
|341.78M
|347.70M
|341.82M
|305.49M
