Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

 

Advanced Drainage Systems WMS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $234.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Advanced Drainage Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 1.13 1.26 0.32
EPS Actual 0.86 0.88 0.87 0.23
Revenue Estimate 646.99M 710.26M 624.84M 402.37M
Revenue Actual 715.36M 706.47M 669.30M 443.81M

To track all earnings releases for Advanced Drainage Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

