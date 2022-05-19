Recap: Canada Goose Q4 Earnings

Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canada Goose Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $11.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canada Goose Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|0.10
|-0.37
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|459.92M
|166.15M
|50.30M
|50.30M
|Revenue Actual
|464.89M
|184.97M
|45.82M
|164.85M
To track all earnings releases for Canada Goose Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
