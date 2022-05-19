Recap: Canada Goose Q4 Earnings

Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canada Goose Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $11.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canada Goose Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual 1.13 0.10 -0.37 0.01 Revenue Estimate 459.92M 166.15M 50.30M 50.30M Revenue Actual 464.89M 184.97M 45.82M 164.85M

