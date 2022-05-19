Recap: Eagle Materials Q4 Earnings

Eagle Materials EXP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Eagle Materials beat estimated earnings by 9.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.73.

Revenue was up $69.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.46 2.71 2.07 1.23 EPS Actual 2.53 2.73 2.25 1.56 Revenue Estimate 462.09M 505.87M 464.12M 333.59M Revenue Actual 462.94M 509.69M 475.77M 343.30M

