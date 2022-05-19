Recap: Eagle Materials Q4 Earnings

Eagle Materials EXP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eagle Materials beat estimated earnings by 9.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.73.
Revenue was up $69.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.46
|2.71
|2.07
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|2.53
|2.73
|2.25
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|462.09M
|505.87M
|464.12M
|333.59M
|Revenue Actual
|462.94M
|509.69M
|475.77M
|343.30M
To track all earnings releases for Eagle Materials visit their earnings calendar here.
