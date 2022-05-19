Despegar.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Despegar.com DESP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 221.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $60.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Despegar.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.32
|-0.35
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.30
|-0.32
|-0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|110.93M
|74.90M
|55.40M
|54.47M
|Revenue Actual
|124.56M
|83.37M
|63.07M
|51.85M
