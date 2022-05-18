Arcos Dorados Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

by

reported a first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 40.6% year-on-year to $787.30 million, beating the consensus of $732.29 million. Systemwide comparable sales grew 42% Y/Y, driven primarily by higher guest volume across all divisions.

The operating margin was 6.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $49.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $79.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%, up 570 basis points versus last year.

EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $0.06.

The company held $279.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: ARCO shares are trading higher by 6.22% at $7.95 on the last check Wednesday.

