Arcos Dorados Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcos Dorados Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $229.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.12
|0.02
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|750.54M
|676.95M
|542.45M
|546.08M
|Revenue Actual
|777.13M
|725.84M
|592.70M
|561.12M
To track all earnings releases for Arcos Dorados Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
