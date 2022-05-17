Why Tarena Shares Are Gaining Today

by

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.8% year-on-year, to $98.4 million, beating the consensus of $58.85 million. Revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business increased 27.2% Y/Y, and adult professional education businesses climbed 5.5%.

The gross profit increased 43.6% Y/Y to $56.6 million, and the margin expanded 1,080 basis points to 57.6%.

The operating margin was 4.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $4.5 million.

The company held $65.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.08.

: Tarena forecasts Q2 revenue to increase by 3.1% - 8.2%. Price Action: TEDU shares are trading higher by 15.7% at $2.72 on the last check Tuesday.

