Genius Brands Clocks 35% Revenue Growth In Q1

by

Genius Brands International Inc GNUS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $1.44 million, versus $1.1 million the previous year.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $1.44 million, versus $1.1 million the previous year. The operating expenses rose 46% Y/Y to $11.4 million.

The operating loss for the quarter totaled $(9.9) million versus a loss of $(6.7) million last year.

The company held $154.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

EPS loss of $(0.01) narrowed from a loss of $(0.27) last year.

Price Action: GNUS shares are trading higher by 8.22% at $0.68 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.