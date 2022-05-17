QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Genius Brands Clocks 35% Revenue Growth In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Genius Brands International Inc GNUS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $1.44 million, versus $1.1 million the previous year.
  • The operating expenses rose 46% Y/Y to $11.4 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter totaled $(9.9) million versus a loss of $(6.7) million last year.
  • The company held $154.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • EPS loss of $(0.01) narrowed from a loss of $(0.27) last year.
  • Price Action: GNUS shares are trading higher by 8.22% at $0.68 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas