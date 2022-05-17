Recap: Vascular Biogenics Q1 Earnings

Vascular Biogenics VBLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vascular Biogenics missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vascular Biogenics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 200.00K 150.00K 320.00K 200.00K Revenue Actual 196.00K 199.00K 188.00K 185.00K

To track all earnings releases for Vascular Biogenics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.