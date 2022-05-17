HUYA: Q1 Earnings Insights

HUYA HUYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HUYA beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was down $8.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HUYA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.04 0.13 EPS Actual -0.16 0.12 0.16 0.17 Revenue Estimate 440.32M 475.52M 440.44M 395.85M Revenue Actual 440.75M 461.80M 458.81M 397.57M

To track all earnings releases for HUYA visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.