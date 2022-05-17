HUYA: Q1 Earnings Insights

HUYA HUYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HUYA beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was down $8.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HUYA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|0.04
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.16
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|440.32M
|475.52M
|440.44M
|395.85M
|Revenue Actual
|440.75M
|461.80M
|458.81M
|397.57M
To track all earnings releases for HUYA visit their earnings calendar here.
