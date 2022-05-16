Recap: Scholar Rock Holding Q1 Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Scholar Rock Holding beat estimated earnings by 66.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.62.
Revenue was up $28.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Scholar Rock Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.05
|-0.85
|-0.78
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-0.97
|-1.02
|-0.84
|-0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33M
|4.40M
|5.20M
|6.00M
|Revenue Actual
|4.05M
|5.46M
|4.59M
|4.71M
To track all earnings releases for Scholar Rock Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.