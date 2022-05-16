Recap: Quest Resource Holding Q1 Earnings

Quest Resource Holding QRHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Quest Resource Holding beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $36.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|39.84M
|37.41M
|29.61M
|28.07M
|Revenue Actual
|46.39M
|37.37M
|36.86M
|35.10M
