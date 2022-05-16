Recap: Quest Resource Holding Q1 Earnings

Quest Resource Holding QRHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quest Resource Holding beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $36.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.08 0.02 0.03 0.06 Revenue Estimate 39.84M 37.41M 29.61M 28.07M Revenue Actual 46.39M 37.37M 36.86M 35.10M

To track all earnings releases for Quest Resource Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.