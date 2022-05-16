Park City Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Park City Gr PCYG reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park City Gr reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $1.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park City Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.03 Revenue Estimate 5.33M 4.70M 4.60M 5.20M Revenue Actual 4.35M 4.56M 4.60M 6.02M

To track all earnings releases for Park City Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.