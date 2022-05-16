GreenBox POS: Q1 Earnings Insights

GreenBox POS GBOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GreenBox POS beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $147.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for GreenBox POS visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.