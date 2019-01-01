GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GreenBox POS beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $147.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.