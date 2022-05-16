Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q1 Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $4.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 27.74M 26.42M 28.38M 31.20M Revenue Actual 24.80M 23.70M 24.15M 23.41M

