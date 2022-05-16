Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q1 Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charlottes Web Holdings missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $4.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|27.74M
|26.42M
|28.38M
|31.20M
|Revenue Actual
|24.80M
|23.70M
|24.15M
|23.41M
To track all earnings releases for Charlottes Web Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.