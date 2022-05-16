Recap: Reed's Q1 Earnings

Reed's REED reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reed's missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $36.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reed's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 13.02M 12.39M 12.20M 10.90M Revenue Actual 12.78M 13.40M 11.27M 12.15M

To track all earnings releases for Reed's visit their earnings calendar here.

