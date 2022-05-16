Recap: Spero Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Spero Therapeutics SPRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Spero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 16.09%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.87.
Revenue was down $5.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 18.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spero Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.90
|-0.70
|-0.63
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|4.95M
|4.47M
|4.03M
|3.16M
|Revenue Actual
|2.74M
|3.06M
|5.15M
|7.30M
