Flexible Solutions Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $3.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 8.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flexible Solutions Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.09
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.87M
|8.52M
|8.62M
|8.17M
|Revenue Actual
|9.04M
|9.21M
|8.54M
|7.62M
To track all earnings releases for Flexible Solutions Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.