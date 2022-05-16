Flexible Solutions Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $3.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 8.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flexible Solutions Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.09 0.09 0.12 Revenue Estimate 7.87M 8.52M 8.62M 8.17M Revenue Actual 9.04M 9.21M 8.54M 7.62M

