Aytu BioPharma: Q3 Earnings Insights

Aytu BioPharma AYTU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aytu BioPharma beat estimated earnings by 34.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $10.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 7.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aytu BioPharma's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.49 -0.49 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.33 -0.81 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 27.20M 22.10M 20.90M 14.06M Revenue Actual 23.12M 21.90M 23.48M 13.48M

To track all earnings releases for Aytu BioPharma visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.