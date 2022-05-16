Aytu BioPharma: Q3 Earnings Insights

Aytu BioPharma AYTU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aytu BioPharma beat estimated earnings by 34.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $10.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 7.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aytu BioPharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.33
|-0.81
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|27.20M
|22.10M
|20.90M
|14.06M
|Revenue Actual
|23.12M
|21.90M
|23.48M
|13.48M
To track all earnings releases for Aytu BioPharma visit their earnings calendar here.
