Recap: Take-Two Interactive Q4 Earnings

Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $61.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.34 0.89 0.67 EPS Actual 1.32 1.63 1.01 1.40 Revenue Estimate 879.58M 865.46M 689.22M 664.00M Revenue Actual 866.12M 984.85M 711.43M 784.53M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Take-Two Interactive management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.2 and $4.45 per share.

