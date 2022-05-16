Recap: Take-Two Interactive Q4 Earnings

Take-Two Interactive TTWO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $61.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.34
|0.89
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.63
|1.01
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|879.58M
|865.46M
|689.22M
|664.00M
|Revenue Actual
|866.12M
|984.85M
|711.43M
|784.53M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Take-Two Interactive management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $4.2 and $4.45 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Take-Two Interactive visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.