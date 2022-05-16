Recap: Accelerate Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Accelerate Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $440.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accelerate Diagnostics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.33
|-0.33
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.31
|-0.36
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|3.70M
|3.91M
|3.07M
|3.10M
|Revenue Actual
|3.30M
|3.12M
|2.80M
|2.52M
