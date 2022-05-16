Recap: Accelerate Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accelerate Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $440.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accelerate Diagnostics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.33 -0.33 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.31 -0.36 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 3.70M 3.91M 3.07M 3.10M Revenue Actual 3.30M 3.12M 2.80M 2.52M

