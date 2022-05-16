TherapeuticsMD: Q1 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $-4.72 versus an estimate of $-4.0.

Revenue was down $533.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.11 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 29.39M 25.87M 22.11M 19.77M Revenue Actual 18.68M 25.41M 23.00M 19.87M

