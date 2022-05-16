TherapeuticsMD: Q1 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD TXMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $-4.72 versus an estimate of $-4.0.
Revenue was down $533.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|29.39M
|25.87M
|22.11M
|19.77M
|Revenue Actual
|18.68M
|25.41M
|23.00M
|19.87M
To track all earnings releases for TherapeuticsMD visit their earnings calendar here.
