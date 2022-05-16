Recap: Stratasys Q1 Earnings

Stratasys SSYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $29.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|165.03M
|150.08M
|136.10M
|132.20M
|Revenue Actual
|167.02M
|159.01M
|147.00M
|134.19M
