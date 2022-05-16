Why Voyager Digital Shares Are Falling Today

- Voyager Digital Ltd. VOYG VYGVF reported third-quarter revenue growth of 70% year-over-year to $102.74 million, and EPS loss narrowed to $(0.36) from $(0.49) a year ago.
- Operating loss was $(43) million for the quarter compared to income of $29.8 million for 3Q21.
- Total verified users on the platform grew 9% Q/Q to 3.5 million.
- Total funded accounts reached 1.19 million as of March 31, 2022, up 11% sequentially.
- Total Assets on Platform decreased to $5.8 billion from $6 billion on December 31, 2021.
- Voyager Digital appointed Ashwin Prithipaul as its CFO. Evan Psaropoulos moves into a new role as Chief Commercial Officer to build out the revenue diversification and partner with the new CFO in creating cost efficiencies.
- Separately, Voyager Digital revealed a private placement of its common shares for gross proceeds of ~$60 million at $2.34 per share (equivalent to C$3 per share).
- Alameda Research led the offering with participation by, among others, Galaxy Digital, Blockdaemon, and Digital Currency Group. The company plans to use the offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: VOYG shares are trading lower by 24.5% at C$2.98 on TSX, and VYGVF is lower by 24% at $2.33 on the last check Monday.
