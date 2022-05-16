QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BurgerFi Clocks 311% Sales Growth In Q1; Affirms FY22 Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read
  • BurgerFi International Inc BFI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 311% year-on-year, to $44.93 million, beating the consensus of $35.06 million.
  • Systemwide sales for BurgerFi increased 2% to $40.5 million. The systemwide restaurant same-store sales declined 5%.
  • The digital channel constituted 36% of systemwide sales.
  • The operating expenses rose 312% Y/Y to $55.9 million.
  • The operating loss expanded to $(11) million versus a loss of $(2.7) million last year.
  • The company held $13.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 213% to $2.3 million.
  • Net loss for the quarter expanded to $(13.6) million from $(8.2) million last year.
  • Outlook: BurgerFi reiterated the FY22 sales outlook of $180 million - $190 million, versus the consensus of $188.4 million.
  • The company sees an adjusted EBITDA of $12 million - $14 million. It expects mid-single-digit same-store sales growth.
  • Price Action: BFI shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $2.98 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidance