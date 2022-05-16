QQQ
Weber Clocks 7% Sales Decline In Q2

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Weber Inc WEBR reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year to $607.3 million, missing the consensus of $659.06 million.
  • Sales in the Americas decreased 18% Y/Y, EMEA rose 9%, and APAC fell 6%.
  • The gross profit declined 27% Y/Y to $209 million, and the profit margin contracted 940 basis points to 34.3%.
  • The operating margin was 6.2%, and operating income for the quarter fell 61.8% to $37.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million decreased 42.3% Y/Y. EPS loss was $(1.02).
  • Weber held $46 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Weber's Board declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable in cash, on June 17, 2022, to holders of its Class A common stock on June 7, 2022.
  • Outlook: Weber sees FY22 sales of $1.65 billion - $1.80 billion versus the consensus of $2.09 billion.
  • It sees an adjusted EBITDA of $140 million - $180 million.
  • Price Action: WEBR shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $7.21 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

