Recap: Pyxis Tankers Q1 Earnings

Pyxis Tankers PXS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Pyxis Tankers missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.03 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.10 -0.04 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 6.15M 4.92M 5.47M 4.86M Revenue Actual 8.10M 7.01M 4.99M 5.24M

