Recap: Pyxis Tankers Q1 Earnings

Pyxis Tankers PXS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Pyxis Tankers missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|6.15M
|4.92M
|5.47M
|4.86M
|Revenue Actual
|8.10M
|7.01M
|4.99M
|5.24M
