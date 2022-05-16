QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

iMedia Brands Affirms FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 9:18 AM | 1 min read
  • iMedia Brands Inc IMBI reported preliminary first-quarter FY22 sales of $154 million - $157 million, a 35% - 38% increase year-over-year, in line with the approximate $156 million estimate it provided on March 22, 2022.
  • It sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million - $9.5 million, a 10% - 11% growth Y/Y, versus the previously estimated $9 million.
  • Outlook: iMedia reconfirmed full-year guidance. It expects FY22 sales of $675 million - $725 million, versus the consensus of $691 million.
  • It sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $50 million - $60 million. It anticipates reporting positive quarterly EPS beginning in the back half of the year.
  • iMedia will report its Q1 financial earnings on May 24, 2022.
  • Price Action: IMBI shares closed lower by 2.55% at $2.29 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidance