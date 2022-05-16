Recap: Galectin Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Galectin Therapeutics GALT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Galectin Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Galectin Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

